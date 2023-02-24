Ryan Reynolds will be both behind and in front of the camera for the comedy ‘Boy Band’

Ryan Reynolds is to star in and produce the comedy “Boy Band”.

The “Deadpool” actor is attached to feature in the Paramount project and will once again team up with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy.

Reynolds originated the story and co-wrote the movie with Jesse Andrews – the scribe behind “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” – and is also set to produce it via his Maximum Effort banner.

Levy will produce via his 21 Laps Entertainment company and could potentially direct the film, although scheduling will be the determining factor.

Reynolds is hoping to shoot “Boy Band” in either late 2023 or early 2024. Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but it is being described as a boy band reunion movie.

The star has shown his singing skills in the Christmas film “Spirited” as he performed song and dance numbers alongside co-star Will Ferrell in the Apple flick.

Reynolds previously confessed that he found working on the musical more challenging than making a superhero film.

The 46-year-old actor said: "Training for a superhero movie is something I’ve been doing since I was 20 and I’m 46 now. It’s second nature to me. Doing a fight sequence is in my bones. I memorise them very fast.

"I can make a mistake and use that mistake to my advantage in the moment.

"Whereas dancing, if I make one mistake, I completely fall apart. I don’t know if I would (make a musical) again. I don’t think so.

"They’re such vastly different disciplines.

"When you haven’t spent your life at a craft like song and dance, you’re just always playing catch-up.

"Thank god we have 15, 20, 30, 50 takes to get it right!" Reynolds quipped.