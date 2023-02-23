Kevin Hart has revealed that the script for the “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” remake is still in development.

The 43-year-old actor is due to star alongside Will Smith in the reboot of the 1987 comedy movie and says that the cast and crew are trying to perfect the story before moving ahead with production.

In an interview with ET Canada, Hart said of the upcoming project: "Still writing! You're talking about the remake for me and Will Smith? That's what we're working on!

Watch video:

“Excited to figure something out with my guy. Both from Philadelphia, we've yet to do anything and we're just doing ourselves a disservice.

"So, trying to crack the code on this one. But, like, anything else, you cannot do it until it's right, and sometimes that takes time. Lots of drafts, lots of rewrites, lots of brainstorming.

"We'll get it there, and when we do, it will be what it's supposed to be, which is amazing."

The original movie starred Steve Martin and John Candy as two businessmen trying to make it home to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving and Hart previously admitted that he "can't wait" to make the reboot.

The comic said: "Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn’t] put our finger on what that movie was.

"So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project - because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation - it was just a no-brainer.

"Remaking this movie is something we are excited about. We can't wait to do it.

"The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be."