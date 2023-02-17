Kevin Hart premières new film ‘Die Hart’ in Joburg and shares plans for more work in the country

Ahead of his two sold-out stand up shows at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Friday and Saturday, Kevin Hart premiered his new film, “Die Hart” at Montecasino, Johannesburg.

In “Die Hart”, the comedian stars as a parodied version of himself who’s seeking to be an action star. However, in order to land a life-changing role, Hart must first take part in a gruelling training session on how to be an action hero.

In attendance at the premiere were a host of local stars, including YouTube blogger and TV presenter Pamela Mtanga, “Savage Beauty” star Rosemary Zimu, TikTok sensation Primo9Teen, media personality Tino Chinyani and actor and presenter Siv Ngesi.

Before the premiere got under way, Hart took to the stage in the cinema to share a few words. “It’s really good to see all of you. I will not take too much time.”

“Such an amazing day, and the reason I say such an amazing day is because there’s been so much energy here in South Africa. The reception is unreal.

“They keep asking, ‘Kevin what do you love most about South Africa and what is it that really grabs your attention’. And my response has been, ‘the people’,” he said.

Hart also shared that he has plans for future projects in South Africa and that the alignment between his production company Hart Beat and the country starts now and he doesn’t intend on it ever ending.

He added that his goal is to bridge the gap between actors, comedians and other talented creatives with the west. “Next, we’ll be premièring a film that we developed here with your talent, mark my words,” he said.

Ahead of the premier, on Wednesday, Hart performed in front of a sold-out crowd in Cape Town.

“Show 1 in CapeTown was INSSAAAAAANNNNEEE!!!!! So much energy & so much love!!!!! Holy s**t. you guys were unreal!!!! Johannesburg you are up next!!!!! Let's goooooo #RealityCheckTour #Global #MakingTheWorldLaugh #SouthAfrica #ComedicRockStarShit.”