Kanye West ‘filed complaint against paparazzi on Valentine’s Day after they challenged him to fight’

Kanye West reportedly filed a complaint against paparazzi on Valentine’s Day after they “challenged him to a fight”.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper, 45, who has had a long history of run-ins with photographers, is said by police to have been “contacted” by snappers as he left Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday, at about 5pm or 6pm local time.

A watch sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood told “Page Six” on Thursday, paparazzi then allegedly “got into a verbal argument with (West) and challenged him to a fight.”

The outlet said: “Subsequently, West and individuals who were ‘hanging out with him’ at the time went to the sheriff’s station to request their assistance.”

It said a criminal report was created and there is an “active investigation into the incident”, but it appears no arrests have been made.

West – who has four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42 – and his new partner Bianca Censori, 28, with whom he held a non-legal marriage ceremony in January, were photographed on Valentine’s Day on a movie date with music producer Russell Simmons, 65, at an AMC Theatre in Hollywood to watch new film “Infinity Pool”.

The alleged incident with the paps on the day would make it the second run-in over photos the rapper has got into in less than a month.

At the end of January, West approached a woman who was recording him from her car and, according to a video that went viral, seemed to then chuck her phone on the street.

The rapper and Yeezy CEO, who is still coping with the fallout from his stream of anti-Semitic outbursts that started in 2022, was heard in the footage telling the woman: “You didn’t have to run up on me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras!”

West was named as a suspect in a battery investigation.

The same day, a snapper argued with West about how paps had a right to take photos of him at his kids’ basketball game because they were on a public street, with the rapper asking the photographer: “You want me to be running up on your kids’ games like that?”

West last year allegedly punched a man who asked him for an autograph, but didn’t face charges over the incident.