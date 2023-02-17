Bruce Willis' family 'in awe' of outpouring of love following dementia diagnosis announcement

Bruce Willis' daughters are "in awe" at the outpouring of love for their father after they revealed he was suffering from dementia.

The “Glass” star retired from acting last year after being diagnosed with aphasia but his loved ones - wife Emma Heming and their kids Mabel, 10, and eight-year-old Evelyn, and former spouse Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 29-year-old Tallulah - announced on Thursday that his condition had "progressed".

And he has been given a "more specific" diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), for which there is no treatment or cure.

The statement from the family prompted friends and fans of the 67-year-old actor to take to social media to show their support for Bruce and his loved ones, and his older daughters admitted they were feeling overwhelmed.

Scout posted on her Instagram Story a few hours after the announcement was made: "Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also in awe of the love so many people have for my papa."

Tallulah shared her sister's story and agreed: "Second this scouter, feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family."

Rumer then shared Tallulah's post and pitched in: "I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio."

The actor’s rare condition – which affects less than five per cent of all dementia cases – affects the lobes of the brain behind the forehead, which deal with behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.

Symptoms can include personality changes, such as appearing rude, uninterested and unsympathetic, along with repeated, compulsive movements, hoarding and obsessions as well as craving unhealthy food.