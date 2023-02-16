Pink feels nervous ahead of her album launch

Pink is feeling “giddy” ahead of her album release.

The 43-year-old pop star is set to release “Trustfall”, her ninth studio album, later this week, and Pink has confessed to feeling a little anxious.

Asked if she’s feeling nervous, Pink told Gary Davies on BBC Radio 2: “I do because I care.

Watch video:

“This one especially – I haven’t been this giddy about it in awhile. I feel, because of the time we were able to take to curate this, I feel like I made a real body of work.

“No throwaway songs whatsoever. Not that I don’t feel great about other albums.

“I guess the maturity and experience and also what’s been going on the last three years, it’s been an insane rollercoaster.”

Pink also insisted that she feels very “proud” of her new record.

Asked if “Trustfall” is her most personal album to date, the “Just Give Me a Reason” hitmaker said: “They’re all personal, but I feel very proud. I feel very settled – and anxious!”

Pink said the Covid-19 pandemic gave her the time that she needed to make her new album.

The chart-topping star admitted that the record was developed “really, really slowly’.

Pink, who has Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, with her husband Carey Hart, said: “I had time, because of a worldwide pandemic, so I went really, really slowly.

“I was able to take more chances. Covid slowed down life in a ‘what matters’ kind of way for me. Now all I want is to put things in the world that are meaningful and see my kids grow up.”