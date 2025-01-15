ANC stalwart and former minister, Dr Jeff Radebe, has shared fond memories of his interactions with singer Winnie Khumalo. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

Scores of music industry giants, including former Member of Parliament, Dr Jeff Radebe, Oskido, and Chicco Twala have paid their last respects to award-winning singing sensation, Winnie Khumalo, who passed away at the age of 51 after a reported brief illness at her home in Soweto last week.

In a recent TikTok video, the talented singer and dancer shared some details about her recent trials and tribulations, revealing that she had been sick for at least three months before her passing.

Her loss has left a significant void, as remembered by peers and former associates who had worked alongside her for over three decades.

During her memorial service at the Joburg Theatre on Wednesday, Radebe recounted a memorable experience with Khumalo, describing her spirit and ambition.

“I met Winnie Khumalo when we had to drive all the way to Nkandla to meet the former president Zuma at his home in December 2008 to make him listen to her demo tape,” he reminisced. “I told her she not only had to wear the ANC colours but also a mini skirt, shorter than that of Chommie,” he said, showcasing her vibrant personality.

Radebe also recognised Khumalo’s activism, saying: “Winnie made a great contribution, not only to the people of our land who love her beautiful music, but also to the ANC when we needed her the most during the critical period of 2008 and 2009. May her soul rest in peace.”

Producer Twala, known for his close ties with Khumalo, also shared his fond memories. Reflecting on their relationship, he acknowledged that despite numerous fights over the years, Khumalo was always eager to move on and continue her musical journey.

“I was with Winnie just two days before she passed on. There were no signs of sickness. She was her usual bubbly self and she was laughing when I visited her,” Twala recalled.

“That’s why they say, death is a thief. For me, she was more than a sister; we had known each other since she was just 14,” illustrating the depth of their friendship.

Oskido, another prominent figure in the industry, praised Khumalo’s unparalleled talent and dedication in the studio: “Winnie was nothing but exceptional. More than anything, she was a talented musician and over-delivered when we were recording.”

Khumalo, best known for her hit song “Live My Life”, will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Wespark Cemetery.

