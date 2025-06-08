Transformation is non-negotiable: Ramaphosa defends BEE as an engine of growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended BEE as an engine of growth. Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a forceful defence of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) on Friday night, calling out its critics and questioning whether their opposition stems from fear or envy. Speaking at the Black Business Council’s annual summit gala dinner at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa doubled down on the government’s unwavering support for transformation policies aimed at redressing South Africa’s deep-rooted inequalities. He reaffirmed plans to convene a national dialogue focused on tackling the country’s most urgent socio-economic challenges — a process he said will be vital in shaping an inclusive and sustainable future.

Ramaphosa argued that real economic growth will only be possible through meaningful transformation while highlighting the significance of the proposed Government of National Unity (GNU). “Fundamental economic transformation is vital to the growth of our economy and the progress of our nation. This transformation is necessary if we are to unlock the capabilities of all our people and realise the full potential of our economy,” he said. He positioned the GNU as a platform for uniting stakeholders behind bold reforms that can drive change. “Transformation is not a hindrance to growth — it is the engine of growth,” Ramaphosa said, underscoring the role of legislative tools such as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) framework and the Employment Equity Act in building a more equitable economy. “We must dispense with the false choice that we are urged to make between growth and transformation. Transformation is vital if growth is to be meaningful, inclusive and sustainable. “Growth is essential if we are to effectively transform our economy. Our task is to ensure that we pursue both growth and transformation, in concert, with more vigour and to greater effect,” he said.