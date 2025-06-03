Dr Nandipha Magudumana takes legal battle for freedom to Constitutional Court

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's last ditch attempt to gain her freedom Image: X

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is bent on making on making another bid for freedom, two weeks after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) denied her appeal, now she is approaching the highest court in the land-the Constitutional Court. In a high-profile matter that has drawn huge media interest, Magudumana, who stands accused of facilitating the escape of convicted criminal Thabo Bester from prison, has been embroiled in a case riddled with complexity and intrigue. The couple's dramatic escape from South Africa to Tanzania in 2023 drew national attention, culminating in their eventual arrest and extradition back to South Africa. On May 16, the SCA dismissed Magudumana's appeal to declare her arrest and subsequent deportation unlawful, which has prompted her legal team to launch a fresh challenge.

According to Machini Motloung, Magudumana's attorney, the decision to approach the Constitutional Court was reached after extensive discussions with his client. "The judgment creates common cause that South African authorities acted unlawfully by bringing Magudumana back as part of a disguised extradition," Motloung elaborated in an interview with TV channel Newzroom Afrika.

At the core of their argument lies the assertion that Magudumana’s consent to return was misinterpreted. Motloung explains that the court concluded she had expressed a desire to return home in her police statement at arrest—a notion that the defence strongly contests. "The key point is that one cannot consent to an illegality,” he argued, underscoring the gravity of their legal position.