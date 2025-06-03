Big question ahead of Jacob Zuma's address is, will Floyd Shivambu be dropped as the MK Party's secretary-general?

Growing tensions within the uMkhonto we Sizwe party have led to calls for Secretary General Floyd Shivambu's removal, as insiders express dissatisfaction with his leadership ahead of the crucial 2026 elections. Image: Picture: File image

SPECULATION has been rife in recent weeks that the Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) was planning to drop Floyd Shivambu as their Secretary General. Shivambu's fate would become clearer, on Tuesday afternoon, when the MKP's leader Jacob Zuma addresses the media in Durban The prevailing view ahead of Zuma's address was that Shivambu will be removed from the position and be shifted to Parliament as an ordinary member. Sources speaking under condition of anonymity confirmed to IOL that this development could soon become public knowledge when Zuma takes to the podium.

This potential shift follows a recent gathering of the MKP's national officials on Monday, aimed at refining and strengthening the party's strategic direction. Insiders have hinted that while Shivambu's role may diminish, he will not be sidelined entirely, with a new parliamentary position on the horizon.

Another source, said: "Shivambu is much valued in the MKP especially in the leadership so there is no way he is going out. But yes he is out as SG but will be in parliament." Speaking to IOL, MKP’s national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said: “Unfortunately I cannot respond to rumours.” This comes after MK Party members including Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sombudla, complained about Shivambu’s leadership style. There were allegations that Shivambu planned to bring in additional members from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and "run the party his own way".

“Zuma will announce that today during the briefing. He will not be totally out of the party but he will be given a position in parliament,” commented one source familiar with the internal discussions. This transition is part of broader restructuring efforts within the party, which are still taking shape. The backdrop to this potential leadership change comes on the heels of turmoil within the party, particularly surrounding the recent dismissal of Mzwanele Manyi from his role as parliamentary chief whip.