THINK a Screen Repair is bad? Wait until you see the hidden costs

At some point in our lives in the era of smartphones, we’ve all experienced that dreaded moment. Your phone slips from your hand, and in slow motion, you watch as it falls to the ground. There’s a sickening crack and your wallet braces for impact. We all know the immediate consequences, an eye-watering screen repair bill that can send your finances into a tailspin.

But what about the hidden costs? The ones that sneak up on you when you least expect them?

It’s easy to think of screen repairs as just a one-time expense, but the hidden costs pile up in ways we don’t often realise. Imagine receiving an itemised invoice for your last screen repair. The damage isn't just on the screen. There's the inconvenience, the potential loss of productivity, the data backup you didn't have time to do, and the time lost waiting for a technician. Suddenly, that repair doesn’t just seem like a fix for a cracked screen—it’s a reminder of the bigger picture.

This is where the ‘Unbreakable’ HONOR X9c makes a real difference. It’s not just about surviving the fall, it’s about avoiding that heart-stopping repair bill in the first place. The phone boasts the ability to withstand drops of up to two meters, due to its ultra-durable build. It’s a standard that changes the game, not just in terms of durability, but in how we think about the total cost of owning a smartphone.

While the HONOR X9c might not completely eliminate accidents, it’s designed to take the blows better than anything we’ve seen before.

It is well-known in South Africa, times are tough, where the cost of living keeps climbing, technology that not only performs exceptionally but also lasts is needed.

The HONOR X9c is a direct response to that need. It brings premium tech to the table, everything from AI-powered features to the kind of durability that’s rare at this price point.

The addition of AI-enhanced Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop technology means it’s not only smarter but also harder to break. In a world where being tough is a necessity, this device sets a new standard for value, making it the ideal companion in today’s unpredictable environment.

With living costs rising and the risk of phone damage ever-present, the value of smartphone durability has never been clearer. The HONOR X9c shows that spending a little more upfront on a device with built-in resilience can save you in the long run.

In Mzansi, where toughness is a vital trait, the HONOR X9c is a game-changer, it's the phone that gets the calculation right—because tough now counts for a lot more than we ever thought.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices, committed to becoming a globally iconic technology brand. Through its powerful products and services, HONOR creates a new intelligent world for everyone. With an unwavering focus on R&D, HONOR develops cutting-edge technology that empowers people to go beyond their limits, giving them the freedom to achieve more. Offering a wide range of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, HONOR provides high-quality, innovative, and reliable products that help users become the best version of themselves.

