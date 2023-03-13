Case against men who tied and strangled woman in home robbery trial ready

The case against men who tied and strangled a woman during a home robbery is now trial ready, this emerged in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Picture: Nomonde Zondi

Durban — The matter against two men alleged to have tied up and strangled a woman during a house robbery is now trial ready.

Ntombifuthi Wendy Zulu was killed in her home during a house robbery in October, where her car was stolen.

Sboniso Blessing Mthembu and Siphosethu Dlamini appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday where the State indicated that investigations had been completed and asked that the case be adjourned for a decision on transfer to the regional court (trial court) by the senior public prosecutor.

Both men are represented by private defence attorney T Mlondo.

The two are charged with murder, housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In November Dlamini initially appeared alone in the dock charged with being found in possession of Zulu’s car. He at a later stage had murder, housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances added to his charge.

Dlamini is alleged to have been found in possession of a Chevrolet in Hillcrest to which there was reasonable suspicion that it had been stolen with the accused unable to give a satisfactory account of such possession.

The two remain in custody having abandoned their bail applications.

After the men’s appearance on the murder, housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances that was adjourned to April for a decision on transfer, Mthembu walked back into the grids while Dlamini remained behind for his matter to be dealt with.

State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu in this matter asked that it be adjourned for a decision from the senior public prosecutor.

Mlondo objected to the request for an adjournment saying the case in January had been adjourned for the same reason.

The State explained that the docket in relation to Dlamini’s charge went together with the murder one he faced with Mthembu and both “have just been brought now by the investigating officer” with all queries addressed but “no decision from the SPP”.

Xulu then suggested to the court that Dlamini’s matter like the one he faced with Mthembu, be adjourned for a decision on transfer by the senior public prosecutor.

“Your matter is adjourned to April 5 for a decision on transfer and it is marked final for such,” said Magistrate S B Ngcobo.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.

Daily News