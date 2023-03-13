ANCYL national task team reinstates Mafika Mndebele as KZN co-ordinator

Mafika Mndebele is back in his position as KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League task team co-ordinator. Photo: Facebook

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele is still in charge of the youth body following the dismissal of his suspension by a faction led by body convener Sabelo Mbambo.

Last month Mbambo’s faction had slapped Mndebele with a suspension and asked the national youth task team to charge him for misconduct.

At its recent meeting the national body nullified Mndebele’s suspension, paving the way for him to reconvene the failed conference of the structure in the province.

National youth task team co-ordinator Joy Maimela told the Daily News on Monday that Mndebele was still the co-ordinator and the so-called suspension was invalid.

Provincial youth task team spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo was defiant, insisting that Mndebele was still on suspension.

He said they do not recognise the letter clearing Mndebele and according to them he was still on suspension.

“You are talking about that letter. We do not recognise that letter,” said Nomvalo.

Mndebele and Mbambo’s problem emanated from the botched conference in December which was cancelled due to fighting between delegates at the venue over the registration of suspicious members, believed to be bogus.

In another development which is likely to further strain relations in the youth league, Mbambo’s faction is forging ahead with the conference without the knowledge of Mndebele and his side.

Nomvalo, who is known to be in Mbambo's camp, confirmed on Monday that the conference will take place this weekend as planned, but Mndebele said he was not aware of any conference.

He said for the conference to sit the mother body secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would have to issue the conference certificate, which has not happened.

National youth task team co-ordinator Maimela also denied that a conference was taking place, saying for it to happen there must have been a process taking place which wasn’t the case.

“There is no conference taking place in KZN this weekend. If there is one it is not duly organised. In fact, we are going to issue a media statement detailing how we are intervening in the problems facing the task team in the province,” he said.

