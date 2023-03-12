Marshall Security managed to locate two suitcases filled with alcohol that had been stolen from a house in the Durban North area. Picture: Marshall Security

Durban — Although they might have no idea because they fled the scene, two wine thieves can relax after the owner of two suitcases filled with wine did not wish to open a case after his belongings were returned to him.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said the company recovered stolen cases of alcohol in the Durban North area on Friday morning.

Powell said that Marshall Security managed to locate two suitcases filled with alcohol that had been stolen from a house in the Durban North area.

He said that at about 3.50am the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to two suspects carrying suitcases on Ellis Park Road by their attentive street patrol guard on Burndale Place in the Athlone area.

He said that a description of the suspects carrying the suitcases was circulated to all Marshall Security armed response officers to be on the lookout.

“A few minutes later the suspects were spotted on the corner of Lothian Road and North Coast Road and as soon as the suspects noticed our team members they dropped the two suitcases and fled,” Powell said.

“An extensive search for the wanted suspects was conducted but unfortunately, after a lengthy search, the suspects managed to evade arrest.”

Powell said that after opening the suitcases multiple bottles of wine were found. It was later established after finding a name tag on one of the suitcases that the suitcases belonged to a client on Burndale Place.

“The client was informed accordingly and the stolen suitcases and bottle of wines were returned to the client as he did not wish to open a case with the South African Police Service,” Powell said.

