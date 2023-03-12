KZN premier commemorates King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu on second anniversary of his death

Former KZN premier Willies Mchunu, King Goodwill Zwelithini and then MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube after the opening of Traditional Royal House at Ulundi. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has commemorated the late His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu on the second anniversary of his death.

Dube-Ncube said on this day, His Majesty King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, uBhejane phum'esqiwini kade bemvalele ascended to the realm of the ancestors.

“Two years since the sun set on the people of KwaZulu-Natal, our hearts are progressing towards healing, as we recall with fondness the Father of our nation under whom we nestled for over 50 years as he reigned over KwaZulu-Natal,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said since then, our tears have been wiped away, and we have been handed to the warm embrace of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

“Today as we remember our late King Zwelithini, we thank the Almighty and the long line of our royals for guiding our nation throughout the recent trials and tribulations,” Dube-Ncube said.

“We honour His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini whose interventions guided us through the HIV and Aids epidemic, the inter-party political conflict, xenophobia, the Covid-19 pandemic, and his undying passion for education and agriculture.

“We honour His Majesty, the colossus that once walked among us, and whose footprints are indelible on the sands of time, and who shall never be forgotten in the annals of history.

“We pay our deepest respects to this visionary nation-builder, who was the conscience of our nation, our lodestar and chief archivist of our cultural treasure and heritage,” Dube-Ncube said.

“We served him proudly as his government and we accelerated the pace of restoring the dignity of our sacrosanct institution of traditional leaders. We commit to sustain, live and build up on the legacy the late King and uMtanenkosi created for us as a nation.

“Long Live the King!!!” Dube-Ncube exclaimed.

King Zwelithini bowed on March 12, 2021, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

He was installed as the eighth Monarch of the Zulus at a traditional ceremony at Nongoma on December 3, 1971.

