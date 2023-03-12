The fast thinking of the fiancé of a woman who was allegedly stoned accused of witchcraft led to the arrest of four men now charged with murder and kidnapping of the mother of his children. The four made their bail application in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Durban — The fiancé of a woman who was kidnapped from her Quarry Heights (home) by her neighbour and three other men accusing her of witchcraft tried to stop the assault on the mother of his children before she was taken.

This was according to investigating officer Sergeant Nhlanhla Mhlongo, who led evidence in the men’s bail application in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In January, Nontlahla Matoso was taken from her Malacca Road informal settlement home allegedly by her neighbour and three other armed men after they had assaulted her in front of her children and their father accusing her of witchcraft.

Bongani Zulu, Phiwenkosi Myeni, Sakhile Biyela and Siboniso Biyela are charged with Matoso’s kidnapping and murder.

In court through an affidavit read by State prosecutor Calvin Govender, Mhlongo said after the four men kicked in the door of the couple’s home and began assaulting Matoso, Bongani Sgwebela tried to stop the attack, but failed.

“After assaulting her they took her in a car, Sgwebela took down the registration plate of that car and went to the police. There he was told that a woman had been found unconscious at a sports field at Greenfield avenue in Quarry heights with critical injuries and she had been taken to hospital… A case of kidnapping and murder was opened at the Greenwood Park police station.”

Mhlongo said after Sgwebela had gone to the police and told them that he had recognised one of the four men as his neighbour, Siboniso, an operation was planned.

“Police proceeded to an address in Greenwood Park where the car with the registration plate number provided was found. Police knocked on the door and when Zulu appeared at the door Sgwebela identified him as one of the four men. Zulu told police that he was not involved in the murder, but had just provided the transport and he took police to an informal settlement where he pointed out a shack where the other three accused were found. Sgwebela positively identified all three,” said Mhlongo.

Address on bail by the State and defence, as well as a possible judgment is expected later in March.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.

Daily News