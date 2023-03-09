PICS: Too late for two dogs with ropes around their necks tied to bricks and dumped next to a river

Inspector Alfred Mntungwa arrived on the scene and could hear the crying coming from bushes near the river bank. Picture: Durban & Coast SPCA

Cato Manor community members called the SPCA after hearing dogs crying in the vicinity for three days. Inspector Alfred Mntungwa arrived on the scene and could hear the crying coming from bushes near the river bank

Durban — It was too late to save the lives of two dogs that were found on a riverbank, dumped with ropes around their necks and tied to bricks.

Durban and Coast SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said that Cato Manor community members called inspector Alfred Mntungwa after hearing dogs crying in the vicinity for three days.

Inspector Mntungwa arrived on the scene and could hear the crying coming from bushes near the river bank.

Inspector Alfred Mntungwa arrived on the scene and could hear the crying coming from bushes near the river bank. Picture: Durban and Coast SPCA

“He borrowed a ladder from a community member and climbed down, to find two dogs with ropes around their necks tied to bricks next to the water's edge,” Fleischer said.

“Tied up, dumped and left to die an unthinkable death!” Fleischer fumed.

She said that Mntungwa managed to safely load them into his vehicle, and transport them back to the SPCA for immediate assessment by their veterinarian. While here, the dogs experienced gentle hands, kind words and humane treatment, possibly for the very first time in their sad lives, before they were euthanised.

Inspector Alfred Mntungwa arrived on the scene and could hear the crying coming from bushes near the river bank. Picture: Durban and Coast SPCA

“Unfortunately, we were too late to rehabilitate the poor creatures, who were severely malnourished,” Fleischer said.

“In this case, there is not even any evidence that could lead us to open a case of animal cruelty … which makes it even harder for us to deal with.

“We appeal to the public to please call us timeously to enable us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of abused and abandoned animals. We also remind the community that the SPCA will take in any pets which can no longer be taken care of. As long as the SPCA is here, there is never a justification for acts of cruelty to rid oneself of the responsibility of pet ownership,” Fleischer said.

Inspector Alfred Mntungwa arrived on the scene and could hear the crying coming from bushes near the river bank. Picture: Durban and Coast SPCA

She said that the work that the SPCA does is traumatic. Not every story has a happy ending.

“But this story could have ended differently had we been called sooner,” Fleischer said.

The SPCA appealed to the public to report any acts of cruelty or dogs/cats crying in pain immediately to the SPCA so they can arrive as quickly as possible.

Contact 031 579 6501 or 083 212 6103 after hours.

Inspector Alfred Mntungwa arrived on the scene and could hear the crying coming from bushes near the river bank. Picture: Durban and Coast SPCA

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995

Daily News