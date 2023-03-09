Nehawu warned over hospital blockades but says it has no plans of stopping the strike

Durban — Health-care workers and patients at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital and other hospitals were left helpless outside the hospital’s gate as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) persisted with their national strike, demanding a 10% salary increase.

On Wednesday, the strike became violent in some parts of the province prompting Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane to issue a warning to Nehawu members to desist from blocking access to healthcare facilities.

“Allow healthcare workers to get to work so they can save lives; and do not stop patients from coming into our health facilities because if you continue to do so, you will have blood on your hands,” Simelane said.

At the General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital, an ambulance and crew transporting a critically ill child were allegedly attacked by striking nurses.

IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said: “While transporting a critical child, under the care of IPSS Medical advanced life support to Stanger Hospital (General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital), our ambulance was attacked by striking nurses at the entrance of the hospital, attempting to forcefully remove the young patient from our ambulance.”

“Crews managed to get through to the casualty with the patient and are now being prevented from leaving.” Simelane said more than 70 hospitals were affected by the strike.

She said on Wednesday the department had to engage with the SAPS and eThekwini Metro Police for the situation to be brought under control, especially at King Edward Hospital.

Inkosi Albert Luthuli staff and Nehawu representatives protesting outside the hospital, demanding government increase their salaries. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

She added that the department was attending to the matter, however, the situation at Grey’s Hospital and other facilities was challenging because there were some staff members who were still stuck inside the hospitals, unable to leave.

“We are operating on a skeleton staff and we are utilising some of the night duty staff and we are very appreciative to those that are inside the facilities and are willing to continue to do the work,” said Simelane.

She said health workers were very much aware that they were an essential service, therefore, when there is such a strike they should not be affected and they should continue with their work and allow their union to represent them.

The MEC thanked staff who had worked extraordinarily long shifts during the strike, including those who could not go home due to blockades.

She said the department was going to deal with everyone who contravened the court interdict, interfered with the rights of patients and prevented other workers from doing their jobs.

Nehawu’s branch secretary at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, Brian Ndlovu, said they had no plans of stopping the strike and allowing work to take place at present. However, they had granted permission to some hospital workers to enter the gates and clean up.

“We are not willing to back down without workers getting what’s due to them. We might have allowed some of the staff to enter the premises, but no work will commence if our demands have not been met,” said Ndlovu.

He said no promises had been made at the moment, however they had received communication from the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council that they might hold a meeting to discuss a way forward, together with the Department of Labour on Thursday.

He said the ending of the strike would depend on communication they receive from the Department of Health.

The Nehawu strike is happening simultaneously at various hospitals across the country.

