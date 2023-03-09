KZN Tourism hopes to grow ‘German connection’ during 3-day exhibition

Durban — Tourism KwaZulu Natal (TKZN) reports that the province attracted 14 418 German visitors in 2022 who spent R232 million.

This was revealed at the three-day International Tourismus Börse (ITB Berlin) in Berlin, Germany, which ends on Thursday.

TKZN spokesperson Pinky Radebe said they used the platform to establish new contacts, meet key partners within this market, negotiate new destination listings, showcase new products and developments, and source new joint marketing opportunities.

The ITB Berlin is a premier travel trade show which gathers together the who’s who of the travel industry and is attended by more than 180 countries, 10 000 exhibitors and attracts more than 50 000 visitors.

“International travel exhibitions are an important part of international tourism marketing. They enable tourism destinations to engage directly with international buyers and tour operators responsible for bringing tourists to each destination. For us to position KZN as a global player, it’s important that we are where key decisions are made,” said Radebe.

She said international tourism is important if KZN is to rebuild its tourism sector and the province’s economy, because international tourists tend to stay longer and spend more than domestic tourists.

In 2022, 554 156 international travellers visited KZN and stayed for an average of 11 nights. They generated an income of R4.2 billion rand that year.

“Relationships are critical in the tourism sector, and it’s important to stay on top of our game and keep constantly engaging with partners on new developments and changes taking place in the province. For instance, we now have a regional flight to Mkuze airport which makes it much easier for international visitors, landing in Johannesburg, to fly directly to their safari destination in northern KZN.”

Radebe said TKZN was making every effort to regain and rebuild the province’s international tourism market, which was decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To this end, we have been engaging with top operators from various European countries to lock deals that will bring international tourists to the province to popular tourist destinations such as the Drakensberg, Isimangaliso Wetland Park, HluhluweiMfolozi Game Park, Mkuze Game Reserve and the many other game parks in Northern KZN.

“We are also engaging with international media as they help us to get the message out there,” she said.

Radebe added that TKZN would use this as an opportunity to identify potential buyers to be part of the pre- and post-event educational programmes in the province ahead of this year’s Africa Travel Indaba, which will take place at the Durban ICC from May 9 to 11.

