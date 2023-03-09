Aunt Caroline rice fills empty stomachs of hungry students

Students happily chat away while enjoying their warm meals provided at the Aunt Caroline feeding stations at DUT. l SUPPLIED

Durban – Tiger Brands has embarked on an initiative to provide KwaZulu-Natal’s first-year tertiary students with daily hot meals.

The aim is to relieve the burden and stress of the university students who have to find groceries, especially those who are still looking for accommodation.

Despite the challenges faced by the country’s economic downturn and their backgrounds, their resilience and resolve have motivated the brand, Aunt Caroline rice, to feed the students from University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Durban University of Technology (DUT) and Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).

Tiger Brands marketing director Thembi Sehloho said that Aunt Caroline Rice aims to create that homely feeling of love and safety by serving over 17 000 meals to the students across the KZN region over the next three weeks to support those most affected by the lack of food.

“We believe that every student deserves to be nurtured in every aspect of their lives while attending university classes. They have to be well-fed, they must feel protected and safe, they must feel that they are cared for while away from home, pursuing their studies in order to attain skills for their sustenance for the rest of their lives, at tertiary educational institutions of their choice,” said Sehloho.

Sehloho added that the initiative was motivated by the ongoing accommodation problems at these institutions experienced by some students. These have resulted in the negative pressure on food security at the start of their higher learning calendar year 2023.

She appealed to other brands, as well as community members, to get involved and rally around the initiative because as IsiZulu says: “’Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu – one would not be able to do it without the help from others’,” Sehloho said.

