Newlands West residents complain to eThekwini Municipality about poor service delivery

The back of Tiger Julian Pillay’s house. Newlands West residents have lodged complaints to the eThekwini Municipality regarding various service delivery issues, including overgrown bushes and burst water pipes. Picture: Supplied

Durban — Newlands West residents said they had lodged complaints to the eThekwini Municipality regarding various service delivery issues since last month, but have not been attended to.

Dr Kripanath Maraj, who has resided in Newlands West for over 35 years, said the municipality had not aided residents of Castle Hill.

“There is a burst water pipe that has not been repaired since February 28. It is not on my property but it is on my street. There are many burst pipes in the area,” said Maraj.

He believed if more people reported, the quicker it would be fixed by the municipality.

“What troubles me is that we are trying to save water. We ratepayers would have to pay for the losses of water. This is negligent and poor service delivery by the municipality. I feel sorry for the poor people from the farm who are carrying buckets from the rivers while water is being wasted here,” said Maraj.

Newlands resident Tiger Julian Pillay shows an overgrown verge on the side of his house. Picture: Supplied

His other concern was overgrown vegetation and bushes that aided criminals. Maraj said they were living in a very precarious situation.

Resident Tiger Julian Pillay, who had been in the area for over 30 years, echoed Maraj’s concerns about uncut verges and bushes. Pillay said crime had increased in the area, specifically on Palmcastle Road. He said there was a massive overgrowth of bushes outside his house and, due to that, an increase in house-breaking incidents.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality would take action on the complaints, and if the complaints were true, they would attend to them, as it usually does with others.

WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995

Daily News