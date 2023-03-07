Survivors of M41 car pile-up tell of horror

A police officer at the scene of an accident involving more than 40 cars that was caused by a truck early yesterday morning on the M41 in uMhlanga. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ANA

Durban — One of the motorists who survived after a truck slammed into her car on the M41 in uMhlanga on Monday described how she averted death and saw her life flash before her eyes.

Others involved in the horror smash told the Daily News of their near-death experiences when an out-of-control truck, carrying what looked like a load of coal, collided with between 36 and 47 motor vehicles before veering off the road and overturning. Some 16 people were injured in the accident.

Durban metro police spokesperson superintendent Boysie Zungu said the truck driver fled the scene.

At the time of reporting, it was not clear if the driver had handed himself over to police or what injuries he might have suffered.

Zungu said investigations into the cause of the collision, including the possibility that the truck’s brakes had failed, were under way.

More than 30 cars were involved in a horror pile-up that took place on Monday morning on the M41 in uMhlanga. The accident occurred when a truck ploughed into scores of vehicles after its brakes apparently failed. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ANA

Motorists at the crash scene said the truck might have had a problem with its wheels. They claimed the truck was swaying between lanes.

The Daily News noted that the overturned truck had worn tyres, and that four different sets of number plates, from different provinces, were found in the vehicle.

The motorists who survived the ordeal and were standing next to their damaged cars appeared to be in shock. Those who were able to sit in their cars were just staring into space.

Some of the motorists were unable to speak because of the trauma they had endured in the accident.

More than 30 cars were involved in a horror pile-up that took place on Monday morning on the M41 in uMhlanga. The accident occurred when a truck ploughed into scores of vehicles after its brakes apparently failed. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ANA

Phakama Banti, who was travelling from Ballito to the Durban CBD, said she drove past the truck near Millennium Way.

“As I was driving, I heard a sound. I looked in my mirror and saw this truck just swerving and hitting cars and hitting mine, going down towards the M4.

“I slowed down and signalled to the women driving by my side. We all slowed down. I saw my life flashing before my eyes,” she said.

Banti’s concern was finding alternative transport or a vehicle she could use to drop off her child at school and get to work.

More than four different number plates from different provinces were found in the truck that caused the horrific accident. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ANA

Kreegan Chendriah, who was taking his wife to work in Durban North, said everything happened very fast.

He said the truck hit his vehicle from the rear, and the first thing that came to his mind was to get out of the way.

Chendriah said his car was drivable, but he would take it for an assessment. The couple were not injured in the collision and he was grateful that there were no fatalities in the accident.

Chris Govindsamy said the truck struck his daughter’s car. He said his daughter and grandsons were among those taken to hospital.

“My daughter called me, crying. My concern was for their safety. All I could think of was my daughter and my grandsons. My 4-year-old grandson hit his head on the back seat. He was in his car seat. If you are looking at all these cars, you have to be grateful that no lives were lost,” said Govindsamy.

More than 30 cars were involved in a horror pile-up that took place on Monday morning on the M41 in uMhlanga. The accident occurred when a truck ploughed into scores of vehicles after its brakes apparently failed. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ANA

Taxi driver Mlungwane David, who was ferrying passengers from Empangeni, said he thought of all the lives his vehicle was carrying and how he could try to save them.

“Luckily, only one person got hurt, and it is because they opened the door thinking of running away,” David said.

Police are still compiling a report on the incident and have not released the exact number of cars that were damaged.

The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said his department had ordered a full-scale investigation into the multi-vehicle crash, which left scores of people injured and damaged vehicles strewn on the M41 in Durban.

