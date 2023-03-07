Naked woman’s body found face down with bloody brick next to her

The community members who saw the body said they assumed it was a young woman in her mid-twenties. Picture: Keran Ducasse

Durban — The community of KwaMashu K section said they were shocked and scared after the naked body of a young woman was found on Saturday morning around 6am.

The community members who saw the body said they assumed it was a young woman in her mid-twenties.

Mduduzi Ndaba who lives in the area, not far from the sports ground called eDumpini where her body was found, said they suspect that whoever committed the crime, did it at night.

“Her body was facing down and she was just wearing her underwear, basically she was naked. There was a brick next to her which had blood,” he said.

He further said as the community they are starting to be concerned because their area does not have this type of crime.

“This will make our community look bad because the body that was discovered here is of someone that we don’t know,” he said.

He said in their area they all knew each other. Furthermore, Ndaba said if it was one of their community members they would know. He added that the person who killed the unidentified woman was someone who has an evil heart.

“That was inhumane, we suspect that whoever killed her, did this right here and left her like that wearing her underwear,” said Ndaba.

Another community member who lives around the sports field, who did not want to give her name said, when the body was turned over the woman’s face was badly injured. She said they suspect that the brick was used to kill her.

“What is sad about all this is that a parent or a family somewhere is looking for their daughter not knowing where she is. That girl looked young,” she said.

She further said that the ward councillor had called a community meeting with regards to the matter. She regarded this as a good step since they would talk about their fears.

Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, confirmed that a body of an unknown woman was found naked at KwaMashu K section on Saturday morning.

KwaMashu police are investigating a case of murder, Gwala said.

