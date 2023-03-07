Foreign woman arrested in a Durban flat with drugs worth R289 000 trafficked from Mozambique

Police recovered 14 clear plastic packets containing heroin powder which weighed 1.3kg and six clear packets of suspected cocaine powder which weighed 379 grams.

Durban — Police arrested a foreign woman for trafficking drugs worth R289 000 from Mozambique to Durban.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on Monday, March 6, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit received information about a Tanzanian woman who arrived at a block of flats on Vernon Road in Berea with drugs.

Ngcobo said that it was reported that the drugs were couriered from Mozambique and were to be distributed in the eThekwini area.

She said that the flat was identified and a sting operation was executed.

Drugs valued more than two hundred thousand rand were seized in Berea. Picture: SAPS

“When police officers attempted to enter the flat, they were met by resistance from a woman.

“The entry was gained by force and police recovered 14 clear plastic packets containing heroin powder which weighed 1.3kg and six clear packets of suspected cocaine powder which weighed 379 grams,” Ngcobo said.

“The recovered drugs are valued at R289 000,” she said.

Ngcobo said that a 44-year-old woman was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs.

The woman is expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on March 7.

Meanwhile, last week, an alleged drug trafficker was arrested while transporting drugs worth R120 000.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working with Crime Intelligence and Durban Metro Police Specialised Crime Prevention Drug Task Team arrested a 37-year-old suspect for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Mhlongo said that members received information about a suspect who was transporting drugs from Chatsworth to Port Shepstone on the South Coast.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the said vehicle was intercepted near uMlazi. A search was conducted and members found heroin capsules with a street value of approximately R120 000,” Mhlongo said.

He said the suspect was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

“Asset Forfeiture Investigation will apply for a preservation order to forfeit the vehicle that was used in the commission of a crime,” Mhlongo added.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the identified target was stopped on the N2/M4 south-bound.

Zungu said the drugs, with an estimated street value of R120 000, amounted to 6 000 heroin capsules.

He also said that exhibits seized included a Datsun Go vehicle and a Nokia cellphone.

Zungu said that combined, the drugs and the vehicle (R60 000) were valued at R180 000.

