Dean Macpherson and Dianne Kohler Barnard vie for top KwaZulu-Natal post

Democratic Alliance leadership in the province Sthembiso Ngema (left) DA deputy chairperson in KZN Francois Rodgers DA leader in KZN, Dean Macpherson parties' chairperson and Thabani Mthethwa DA eThekwini caucus leader. File Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

Durban — As the DA in KwaZulu-Natal prepares to hold its elective conference next month, two senior MPs have raised their hands for the influential chairperson’s position.

Incumbent Dean Macpherson will go toe-to-toe with the party’s communications national spokesperson Dianne Kohler Barnard for the position. Both have confirmed their availability for the job to the Daily News.

Kohler Barnard recently said she was ready to get the ball rolling and lead the party as chairperson to the general election next year. She promised to ensure party activists become councillors, while promoting councillors to become members of the legislature and Parliament.

“Yes, I have entered the race for the chairperson and I am glad about the support I am receiving. We must focus on improving the career path of our members. It is important to support them so that they grow politically,” said Kohler Barnard.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard has thrown her hat into the ring for the position of party chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: David Ritchie

Macpherson, who is his party’s spokesperson on trade and industry is expected to formally launch his campaign on Friday. He previously said the support he was receiving from DA members on the ground was an indication he had done well in the position.

He said this was a sign of confidence in him by the people.

Macpherson said that under his leadership as chairperson the province was more united than before. Among his achievements he listed winning the first municipality, Umngeni, as well as bringing the ANC below 50% in eThekwini.

Dean Macpherson

Another contest is emerging between senior eThekwini party councillors Mzamo Billy and Sithembiso Ngema for the position of deputy chairperson.

Billy, who is also DA deputy caucus leader in the municipality, has already announced that he will contest for the position.

Ngema also confirmed his availability. He said that after receiving support from people who were lobbying him on social media platforms, he felt he should honour their calls.

He said he had already received backing from five constituencies, which had all said they wanted him to be deputy leader.

Launching his campaign for the nomination last month, Billy stated that after careful consideration and given the support he had received from members, he had decided to avail himself and would accept nomination for the deputy leader’s position.

He said he was humbled and honoured by the confidence that was shown him by party members. Billy resigned from his position as chairperson of the Durban West constituency at the weekend.

The position of deputy provincial chairperson is currently held by Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas, who has announced his unavailability to focus on serving the people of Umngeni.

