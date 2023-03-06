Woman drives off during Durban drive-by shooting, passenger killed

It is alleged that a vehicle with two occupants was at the intersection of Mansfield and Berea roads when they were attacked by unknown gunmen travelling in another vehicle. Picture: Supplied

Durban — A woman drove to a service station after she and a passenger were attacked during a drive-by shooting in Durban on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that a vehicle with two occupants was at the intersection of Mansfield and Berea roads when it was attacked by unknown gunmen travelling in another vehicle.

“The suspects opened fire on them and they sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The driver managed to drive the vehicle to a nearby service station to seek assistance.

“The passenger was declared dead at the scene, and the driver was rushed to hospital after she sustained injuries,” Gwala explained.

“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Cato Manor area.”

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that at around 1.30pm ALS Paramedics received several calls about a shooting incident that had occurred in Berea Road at the Engen garage before Lena Ahrens (Manning) Road.

“On arrival, paramedics found that the SAPS and metro police had cordoned off the area, and that a bullet-ridden vehicle had been parked in the garage.

“On closer inspection, it was found that a passenger, a male believed to be in his forties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

“The driver is believed to have been rushed privately to a nearby hospital for the further care she required.”

Jamieson said it was alleged that the shooting had occurred in Botanic Gardens Road, and that the driver had driven away from the assailants to a place of safety.

