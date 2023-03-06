M41 eastbound in uMhlanga opened after horrific truck accident

More than 36 cars were involved in an accident caused by truck which crashed into them early in the morning on the M41 in uMhlanga, Durban. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

Durban — The M41 eastbound in uMhlanga Ridge, Durban, has been reopened to traffic, almost seven hours after a horrifying accident which destroyed between 36 to 47 cars and injured 16 people.

Durban metro police service spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the accident was caused by a big truck which swerved between the vehicles. Zungu said the driver of the truck fled the scene and investigations around the accident are under way.

He added that brake failure was believed to have been the cause of the crash. When the Daily News arrived at the scene it was chaotic as the police were trying to do their investigation, amid were survivors of the accident, their family members and the breakdown vehicles, which had formed a long line.

The truck was 2km away from where it had caused the damage. It had rolled over and landed on what seemed to be a private property, spilling a black powder-like substance, the nature of which has not been disclosed.

Breakdown vehicles formed a long line by the accident scene. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

The papers and four different number plates of different provinces emerged from the front of the truck. There were also two papers of two different companies.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst alleged that a truck driver lost control travelling down the road and he ploughed through morning traffic.

The survivors on the scene looked shocked and confused, some standing next to their wrecked cars, and those whose cars were not badly damaged sitting inside them.

“On scene with Netcare 911 were Emer-G-Med paramedics, SAPS, Durban Metropolitan SAR and eThekwini Fire and Rescue. Medics assessed the scene and found 22 patients who had sustained injuries, ranging from serious to minor. Many had been transported privately before to the arrival of emergency services,” he said.

The truck which swerved and destroyed 36-47 cars on M41 East Bound in Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, early today, went on to overturn on what seemed to be private property. The driver fled the scene. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

One of the cars destroyed in a multicar pile-up which took place at M41 East Bound in Umhlanga Ridge, Durban. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

The truck which caused the muliple car pile up in the morning was carrying what seems like a load of coal. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

Daily News