Call for KZN Transport MEC to shape up or ship out after M41 pile-up caused by a truck

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka to shape up or ship out following an M41 pile-up caused by a truck.

DA KZN transport spokesperson Sharon Hoosen said the DA had called on KZN’s ANC-run executive to step up and provide proper leadership as the carnage on the province’s roads, particularly when it came to trucks, continued unabated.

Hoosen made the call after another incident on Monday morning on the M41 near uMhlanga after a truck ploughed into more than 35 vehicles.

“The carnage on KZN’s roads continues to increase, yet there remains a significant lack of initiative from the government when it comes to tackling this,” Hoosen said.

She said that in November last year, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced that KZN, through the Department of Transport, was exploring various ways to put an end to road carnage involving trucks. She also stated that this might include enforcing a curfew on freight trucks and redirecting vehicles to less busy roads, while adding that the government was engaging with the freight and logistics industry.

This was at least four months ago, and the DA now called on the premier and her transport MEC to tell them how far they were with these plans, Hoosen said.

“Of further concern is that incidents involving trucks in KZN appear to be marked by a complete lack of accountability. Many accidents involve heavy-vehicle drivers who are… inexperienced, unlicensed, not familiar with the terrain, suffering from fatigue after driving for too long without a break, and even (under the influence of alcohol),” Hoosen said.

“In addition, many trucks are not being serviced regularly, leaving them with dangerous mechanical defects and even failed breaks, as witnessed in this morning’s M41 incident.

“Safer roads begin with strict law enforcement, visible policing, law-abiding road users, and roadworthy vehicles. It is time that this ANC-run provincial government and MEC Hlomuka got this right,” Hoosen said.

She said that KZN’s people could not afford to wait another day for stricter measures to be put in place. Those trucking companies that place the lives of KZN’s road users at risk had to be punished.

“If the MEC is not willing to do this, he must exit his position,” Hoosen said.

Hoosen added that the people of KZN needed an individual who was committed to making our roads safer and who was prepared to act on this.

Earlier, IOL reported that a pregnant woman had to be airlifted to a hospital following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said multiple emergency services agencies rushed to the scene on the M41 on-ramp to the M4 highway just before 8am. He said the latest count showed 47 vehicles had been involved in the incident.

On arrival at the scene, teams were met with absolute mayhem as reports indicated that a fully laden truck had ploughed into multiple light motor vehicles.

“At this point, it is unknown what substance the truck was transporting. The eThekwini fire department has secured the scene until confirmation is made that it is safe,” Van Reenen said.

“Reports from the scene are that multiple people have been left with injuries ranging from minor to serious. A pregnant woman was airlifted, with the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter, through to a specialist facility for the care she requires,” he said.

Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical added that two people had been critically injured and were rushed to hospital for further care after they were treated and stabilised at the scene by advanced life-support teams.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said multiple vehicles had been involved in the crash and were severely damaged. He said more than 10 people were being treated at the scene.

The roadway has been affected, and motorists are being urged to avoid the location so that clean-up teams can clear the area.

