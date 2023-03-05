Intoxicated elderly man arrested for attempted murder, firing a gun in public in Durban

It is alleged that a 60-year-old man was arrested on Vause Road in Musgrave after he allegedly fired shots and no one sustained injuries.

Durban — An elderly man is due in court on Monday after he was arrested on a few charges, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a public place, following an incident at a construction site in Durban on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Berea SAPS are investigating charges of attempted murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“It is alleged that on March 3 at 4.30pm, a 60-year-old man was arrested on Vause Road in Musgrave after he allegedly fired shots and no one sustained injuries,” Gwala said.

“He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.”

A statement issued by dRK Tactical, a private security company, said the shooting had taken place at a well-known businessman’s building site.

The company said an individual was asked to leave a construction site under the guard of dRK Tactical. This individual was intoxicated, and dRK Tactical guards were instructed to escort the individual off the site.

“This was done without any flaws in an orderly way. The said individual got into his vehicle. On departure on a public road where pedestrians and other motorists were present, he fired shots into the air randomly. Some of the rounds had hit the upper part of the construction building,” dRK Tactical said.

It said dRK Tactical guards gave chase without returning fire as the general public was also in the line of fire. While the individual fired shots, he was inside his vehicle being chased away from the scene.

It said dRK guards are all trained to respond to different scenarios in an appropriate and lawful manner.

The dRK guards and team members secured the perimeter as the individual posing the threat fled.

The dRK Investigations Team, Operations Team and Intervention Unit followed up on leads as to the whereabouts of the individual and in a joint operation with the SAPS, the individual was arrested and a firearm recovered.

