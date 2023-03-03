People say ‘no’ to drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre next to a primary school

Just a day was left before objections closed for a special consent application for the conversion of a residential block of flats next to a primary school in Morningside into a private drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban — Emotions are running high in the community of Morningside in Durban after residents objected to a residential block of flats next to a primary school being converted into a private drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

Just a day was left before objections closed for a special consent application for the conversion of a residential block of flats next to Livingstone Primary School in Morningside into a private drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre. Last week, a meeting over the application for the conversion was held at Livingstone Primary School.

According to a resident, emotions ran high at the community meeting last Saturday as some felt they had learnt of the plans at a late stage as the application had been made to eThekwini Municipality in November last year.

An advert for public objections on the eThekwini Municipality website, and published in The Mercury and Daily News, said written objections to the conversion of the flats on Percy Osborne Road into the Momila Devi Maharaj Family Trust and Zensai Treatment, Recovery and Wellness Centre for Drug and Alcohol Abuse closed on March 4.

According to the memorandum in support of the application for deviations to the approved plan (flats) and conversion thereof, the property falls within the development control area of the eThekwini Central Town Planning Scheme and is zoned general residential 2.

“Everybody was quite upset at the meeting, and we were also upset that the school seemed to be okay with the application and not objecting to it more, especially when they found out that the principal and an SGB member were related to the developer,” said one of the residents living close to the building.

A letter from the School Governing Body sent out to parents this week said it was not just going with what had been said in the developer’s presentation during the meeting.

“We have some further aspects that we would like to investigate arising out of this matter, which will be conducted with the urgency it requires. It is true that the developer is a relative of Mrs Jugganath. What is also true is that Mrs Jugganath informed the entire SGB of this fact the minute discussions on the proposed centre came up. In fact, we have a parent member on the SGB who is also related to the developer.

“There is nothing sinister about these relationships, and to suggest otherwise, is unwarranted,” read the letter.

The SGB also invited parents to forward any concerns they had over the proposed centre.

A resident, who did not want to be named, fearing victimisation, said his concern over the proposed centre was the safety of his family.

“My concern over the safety and security of my family is due to a possible influx of drug dealers or runners who would want to service clients housed in the facility. This is due to the five-storey facility giving both patients and visitors a full view of surrounding properties that are single storey and exposes our movements, security, and layout.”

Another resident, Jade Riesthuis, said that homeowners and body corporates held another meeting on Monday following Saturday’s gathering.

“The facility is private and I’m not sure how this will benefit the drug surge in our area and whether people will be able to afford it.

“We have issues with the building as a whole as well, which will be outlined in my objection.

“There have been a lot of questionable things with regard to this build, even though I understand that rehabs are needed. Vulnerable children will also be right next door to a rehab. I am aware that with addiction and drugs comes a whole host of other things.”

WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995

Daily News