Killing of traditional leaders is an attack on the State, says KZN Premier Dube-Ncube

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube briefing the media following her meeting with Izinduna about curbing the killings of traditional leaders. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has said the killings of traditional leaders are an attack on the state as they threaten to disrupt an institution that is critical to the stability and order of society.

Dube-Ncube was speaking during a media briefing on pertinent issues that affect traditional leaders (amakhosi and izinduna) in the province.

She said that during a meeting with the South African Police Service in January 2022, it emerged that officers were investigating 51 murder cases dating back to 2012.

“To date, 30 people have been arrested while 18 cases are still pending in court. In two of these cases, the accused were found guilty. Six remain undetected,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said among the possible motives behind the killings of traditional leaders had been the struggle for chieftaincy, land disputes, family disputes, and taxi-related disputes.

“The province of KwaZulu-Natal takes the safety and security of amakhosi and izinduna seriously and in our meetings with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, we have made it clear that all stops and all resources must be pulled out to end these murders,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said they had asked that the Security Cluster explore the feasibility of setting up specialised units such as a Traditional Leaders Safety Unit.

She said the province had 2 229 izinduna, the highest number in the country.

“As announced in the State of the Province Address, the province, through the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, is establishing the Community Safety Intervention Unit which will focus on the safety of amakhosi and izinduna.

“This unit will conduct security analyses on amakhosi and izinduna, and engage with law enforcement agencies to facilitate deployments and investigations.

“It will recommend tactical security measures to be taken and monitor intervention plans working with the SAPS.”

Dube-Ncube said they would intensify efforts against crime this year to make KZN safe.

“We cannot allow KwaZulu-Natal to be the capital of hit men and hired guns as if we are in a lawless republic and must use this crisis as a springboard in the intensified war against crime,” she said.

Moreover, amaZulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini last week, during his official opening of the provincial legislature, called for the spilling of blood to stop.

In February, two traditional leaders were killed and one survived an assassination attempt. Talking about the back pay of izinduna, Dube-Ncube said they would receive their back pay, including those who passed away while waiting for it, and those who were izinduna but resigned, and those who were currently serving.

“We are now ready to start disbursing the funds,” she said.

This week, the Daily News reported that ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, while closing the party’s two-day lekgotla in Durban on Monday, said R630 million in back pay would finally be disbursed to traditional headmen. Both Duma and Dube-Ncube confirmed that the money would start flowing in April.

Moreover, Dube-Ncube said they had written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting that the national Justice and Crime Prevention Security Cluster work with “us”.

“We need various organs of state and government departments to work with us so that together we can map out a way forward on crimes perpetrated by the people who then run and hide in neighbouring countries.”

She said this was going to receive attention and more operations would target the dens of criminal syndicates and their handlers, starting this Sunday in uMkhanyakude, with Minister of Police Bheki Cele, members of the executive council, and community leaders to identify problems and identify those police that were not helping in the fight against crime.

Recently an anti-crime forum member of Manguzi who put up a fierce fight against criminals who smuggled cars stolen in South Africa to Mozambique, Judas Mthethwa, was killed.

Daily News