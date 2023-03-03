East Coast Radio launches ‘African Story Magic’ podcast with Gcina Mhlophe

Durban — East Coast Radio has launched “African Story Magic”, a new podcast featuring world-renowned storyteller and author Dr Gcina Mhlophe.

The podcast was launched on Wednesday at the station’s headquarters in Durban.

ECR’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, said partnering with Mhlophe for the “African Story Magic” podcast was an incredible honour, owing to her significant contributions to storytelling in South Africa and around the world.

“Dr Mhlophe’s vast experience as a storyteller and author make her an authority in African storytelling. Her work has been translated into many languages, including all official South African languages. As a station, it is a privilege to work with someone so dedicated to preserving and sharing the magic of African storytelling with new generations,” said Mchunu.

In the podcast, Mhlophe shares traditional tales and new stories in both English and isiZulu to keep the magic of African storytelling alive for younger generations.

Mhlophe explained that growing up with a grandmother who was a master storyteller had sparked her passion for storytelling.

“So my childhood was an enchanted and joyful time,” she said.

She said that, among the many benefits of storytelling, it taught people the art of listening, allowed their imaginations to fly, let them travel to places near and afar, and was a form of fun-filled education that would give birth to lifelong learning.

When asked about how she felt about the podcast partnership with ECR, she said: “Radio is one other most powerful platforms, and it transcends the generation gap. The kind of programming and community outreach done by ECR has been amazing over the years. That is why it feels so good to join this family.”

She added that the fact that young people were growing up in a digital world was not a problem at all “if we share our own stories with them right where they are”.

She said change was the most constant thing in our lives, so all digital platforms would have to embrace the art of storytelling, because without stories all of them would be meaningless.

“I truly believe that every living being has a story to tell. That is why I tell stories to ignite the stories in other people. Over the years, I have enjoyed telling stories on TV, the radio and the internet, with dancers choreographing my stories into unique stage productions. Podcasting is another platform to tell stories in a relatable way.”

She said listeners could look forward to the magic of the universality of storytelling.

“One is never too young or too old to love a good story. Embark on a journey into the enchanting world of African storytelling with me, and let’s keep the storytelling alive.”

New episodes are released every second Wednesday. Season 1 consists of 12 episodes, each of which will be released in both English and isiZulu.

Listen to Dr Mhlophe’s “African Story Magic” podcast at: https://www.ecr.co.za/podcasts/african-story-magic-gcina-mhlophe/

It’s also available on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/african-story-magic-with-gcina-mhlophe/id1674720844

Find it on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6EenN6FncUQb3MrKwcoLjA?si=1bf82e124bac4184

