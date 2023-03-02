Veteran policeman Captain Christopher Sibiya retires after 40 years of dedicated service

Captain Christopher Sibiya said to retire this week following 40 years of service. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal award-winning police officer is set to retire after 40 years of “dedicated service”.

Captain Christopher Sibiya, who is currently a communications officer at the Cato Manor SAPS bid farewell to law and enforcement at the end of February, after nearly 40 years of police service.

His farewell party took place on Friday, February 24, in Umkumbaan Community Hall, Durban.

Sibiya was 19-years-old when he joined the police in 1983.

He worked under the Port Natal Administration Board for Lamontville, Chesterville, Thongathi, KwaMakhutha and Bhongweni (Kokstad).

In 1987, the name changed to Municipal Police.

In 1989, he was integrated into the South African Police Service.

“While working under Montclair SAPS in 1994, I formed Nomponjwana Education and Community Development Association in my hometown village of Melmoth.

“This committee was led by me and for the first time, we saw the installation of clean water (tap) in the village. Electricity was also installed and telephones were installed in the clinics and communities,” said Sibiya.

While staying in Dalton hostel, Sibiya said he introduced a boxing club that trained the youth and his boxing involvement led him to become chairman of a Trainers and Managers Association in KZN in 2001.

“I won the Daily News’ Ingababa Award for Community Builder of the Year, which was an award designated for people who make major contributions to their communities,” said Sibiya.

Captain Christopher Sibiya appears in a 2001 Daily News article after being nominated for the Ingababa Award – an award designated for people who make major contributions to their communities. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

“I joined the police when I was very young and this was because of my determination and the love of working with and saving lives and protecting the community,” said Sibiya.

Sibiya said that after being integrated into SAPS, he was stationed at Montclair to work as a uniform member (visible policing).

In 2002, he worked as an investigating officer at Montclair Detective Branch. In 2007, he went back to visible policing and worked at the Community Service Centre.

Sibiya also left his thoughts on the current crime climate in South Africa.

Sibiya said, “I believe that our police department is capable of fighting crime and enforcing the law, however, we need more human resources and police should be provided with enough tools to enable them to execute their duties efficiently.

“I also think that our government (the employer) needs to be realistic and fair when it comes to remunerating the members.”

Sibiya noted that technological advancement in the police has changed since he joined and has been taking place but not at the fastest pace as it should be. He believes a lot more can be done in using technology to advance the fight against crime.

Sibiya said one of his most memorable days as an officer took place during the Apartheid regime.

Sibiya said: “While I was posted at Jacobs satellite at Chesterville there was political unrest. There were too many police killings. I received a call from my command informing me that Sergeant Mpungose had been shot and killed. I must go and replace him in an hour. On my arrival, the member was lying dead and was removed by a mortuary van in my presence and I had to continue where he left off.”

