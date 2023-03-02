Traffic official nabbed for allegedly demanding cash from a motorist after accusing him of skipping a traffic light

Information was received from a reliable source regarding a Msunduzi traffic official alleged to be involved in corruption and extortion in the Pietermaritzburg policing area. File picture: Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Durban — A Msunduzi traffic official is expected to appear in court today (Thursday) for extortion after allegedly demanding cash from a motorist he accused of failing to stop at a traffic light.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Pietermaritzburg were investigating a case of extortion following an incident that occurred on February 28 on Burger Street.

“It is alleged that the suspect demanded cash from a motorist after accusing him of failing to stop at a robot. A 42-year-old man was arrested and he is appearing before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, March 2,” Ngcobo said.

AET Security spokesperson Renee Veenstra said that on February 23 information was received from a reliable source regarding a Msunduzi traffic official who was alleged to be involved in corruption and extortion in the Pietermaritzburg policing area.

She said that an operational team was established consisting of uMgungundlovu Crime Intelligence, Pietermaritzburg K9 B-Relief, Pietermaritzburg Secure, AET Security, Magma Security and Investigations, and Aphiwe Security.

“Intelligence gathering and investigation was conducted and an intelligence-led operation was conducted in the SAPS Alexandra Road and SAPS Thornville policing areas on February 28, 2023, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect on Richmond Road near Thornville,” Veenstra said.

“The suspect, who is a serving Msunduzi traffic warden, was detained at SAPS Mountain Rise for extortion and a case docket was submitted to SAPS Pietermaritzburg for registration.

“Exhibits, including the suspect’s cellphone, driver’s licence allegedly belonging to a victim of such extortion, and pepper spray with which the suspect attempted to assault a police official, were entered into the SAPS Alexandra Road,” Veenstra said.

She also congratulated those involved in taking a stand against corrupt officials.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995

Daily News