PICS: Newly appointed colonels and captains to be deployed across eThekwini Municipality metro police regions

Durban metro police service acting commissioner head Sibonelo Mchunu, acting deputy commissioners and brigadiers welcomed nine colonels and 14 captains to bestow the ranks on them. Picture: Durban metro police service

Durban — Nine colonels and 14 captains have been bestowed ranks on them by Durban metro police management.

According to the Durban metro police service, acting commissioner head Sibonelo Mchunu, acting deputy commissioners and brigadiers welcomed nine colonels and 14 captains to bestow the ranks on them.

Mchunu congratulated the newly appointed colonels and captains who will be deployed to various regions across the eThekwini Municipality metro police regions.

“Well done officers!” the metro police service said.

Earlier this month, the Daily News reported that as the metro police service finalised its recruitment of 200 law-enforcement officers, about 1 300 constables and warrant officers from the SAPS had applied.

Mchunu said after sifting through 100 000 applications, the recruiting team discovered that there were 1 300 applications from the SAPS, adding that the number included constables and warrant officers.

Mchunu said he believed SAPS members were attracted by better working conditions in the metro force. He said besides good working conditions, perks in the metro police were far better than in the SAPS, adding that the salary entry level in the City force was R16 000, and with other benefits, it shot up to R24 000 before deductions while the SAPS entry-level pay was around R10 000.

A SAPS warrant officer is believed to be earning around R20 000 while a constable’s salary was between R10 000 and R16 000.

In last year’s recruitment, he said, six SAPS officers were recruited.

Last month, the publication reported that close to 100 000 youths were scrambling for 200 metro police vacancies.

Mchunu confirmed that they had received close to 100 000 applications.

He said the metro police were aware of the high unemployment rate, but there was little it could do since they were allowed to hire only 200 applicants this year.

