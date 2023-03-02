The Hawks and Durban metro police service arrested a suspect and seized 6 000 heroin capsules worth an estimated R120 000. Picture: SAPS

Durban – An alleged drug trafficker was expected to appear in court on Thursday after he was arrested while transporting drugs worth R120 000 on Wednesday.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Wednesday, Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working with Crime Intelligence and Durban metro police Specialised Crime Prevention-Drug Task Team arrested a 37-year-old suspect for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Mhlongo said that members received information about a suspect who was transporting drugs from Chatsworth to Port Shepstone on the South Coast.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the said vehicle was intercepted near uMlazi. A search was conducted and members found heroin capsules with a street value of approximately R120 000,” Mhlongo said.

He said the suspect was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

Mhlongo said the suspect was expected to appear in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Exhibits seized also included a Datsun Go vehicle and a Nokia cellphone. Picture: Durban metro police service

“Asset Forfeiture Investigation will apply for a preservation order to forfeit the vehicle that was used in the commission of a crime,” Mhlongo added.

Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the identified target was stopped on the N2/M4 southbound.

Zungu said the drugs with an estimated street value of R120 000 amounted to 6 000 heroin capsules.

He also said that exhibits seized included a Datsun Go vehicle and a Nokia cellphone.

Zungu said that, combined, the drugs and the vehicle (R60 000) were valued at R180 000.

Meanwhile, last month, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit received intelligence regarding a man suspected of storing drugs at Hayden Avenue in Greyville.

Ngcobo said that police proceeded to the said address for observation and discovered that the owner of the premises was out of the country. A relative of the owner was traced and a search was conducted in his presence.

“During the search police recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of R148 750. Police also found a firearm and 37 rounds of ammunition. Investigations are continuing,” Ngcobo said.

