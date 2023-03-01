WATCH: Motor vehicle theft suspect nabbed after high-speed chase from uMhlanga to Morningside

In the video, the suspects’ vehicle can be seen weaving its way through traffic on the M4, into the Greyville area and through to Morningside where the vehicle crashed into a fence. Picture: Marshall Security

Durban — One suspect was arrested and his accomplices fled after a high-speed chase from uMhlanga to Morningside on Monday night.

It is alleged that the suspects had attempted to steal a vehicle at a boating club in uMhlanga.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Monday night, their team managed to successfully arrest a suspect after a lengthy high-speed chase from uMhlanga to Morningside.

Powell said that just before 7pm, its Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to an attempted theft of motor vehicle incident at a well-known boating club in the uMhlanga area.

“The suspects were in a white VW Polo and attempted to steal a Toyota Fortuner but were disturbed by a member of the public and then fled the scene,” Powell said.

He said that an accurate description of the suspects’ vehicle was circulated to all their armed response officers and members of their Special Operations Team to be on the lookout.

“The vehicle was spotted by our Special Ops Team approximately three minutes later, travelling on uMhlanga Rocks Drive. As soon as the suspects noticed our team members they immediately fled and a high-speed chase ensued,” Powell said.

In the video, the suspects’ vehicle can be seen weaving its way through traffic on the M4, into the Greyville area and through to Morningside where the vehicle crashed into a fence.

“After a lengthy chase, the suspects’ vehicle lost control and crashed on Currie Road in the Morningside area where one suspect was promptly apprehended,” he said.

Powell said that members from the Cato Manor SAPS Trio Crimes Unit, the Durban K9 unit and the Urban Defence arrived on the scene a short while later to assist in locating the outstanding wanted suspects. Unfortunately, after an extensive search of the area they managed to evade arrest.

“It was later established, upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, that multiple vehicle-breaking implements and computer boxes that are used to steal motor vehicles were found. The suspects’ vehicle was fitted with cloned number plates and the original number plates were found in the vehicle,” Powell said.

He said that the suspect and the vehicle are believed to be linked to multiple motor vehicle thefts in the greater Durban area.

Powell added that the suspect and the vehicle that was used in the commission of a crime were taken back to the Durban North SAPS for further investigation and processing.

“Well done to our team members on yet another successful arrest,” Powell said.

Police have been approached for comment.

