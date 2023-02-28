Parents and guardians cautioned to watch over children after toddler goes missing during church service

It is alleged that the child went missing whilst attending a church service with her siblings and their granny over the weekend. Picture: SAPS

Durban — The SAPS has cautioned parents and guardians to always keep an eye on children after a toddler went missing during a church service over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that members of the Vryheid K9 search and rescue and Mahlabathi police conducted a search for a two-year-old missing child at Bokweni in Mahlabathi.

Ngcobo said that it is alleged that the child went missing while attending a church service with her siblings and their granny on Saturday, February 25.

“She was found four kilometres away playing under a tree. She was taken to the nearest hospital for a medical examination,” Ngcobo said.

The SAPS added that parents and caretakers are yet again cautioned to always keep an eye on children.

The service also reminded people that there is no waiting period to report a person as missing.

Commenting on the incident, Refilwe Herbst said: “Wow, God is great and I thank SAPS K9 for finding her, poor grandma must have been devastated shame.”

Jack Haskins said: “Excellent work Sgt. Nkosi and K9, you’ve shown the importance of your search and rescue K9 colleague within the SAPS and community.”

Belinda Wheeler Duncan said: “Absolutely shocking, I hope she was not harmed in any way, poor little baby, she must have been so petrified too, please look after your innocent little babies and children, there’re so many bad people out there today, so many little ones going missing these days.”

Michelle Robinson said: “So relieved to hear that the child was found alive. These things happen let’s not judge the parents.”

Takatso Sedidi said: “It is good to hear that there is no waiting period to report a missing person. It was frustrating to go to a police station and they say wait for 24 hours. As if they meant to wait until you find a corpse. Ai.”

Phumzile Vilakazi said: “Imagine a toddler walking alone in a bush like this...God is walking with us... parents must learn to take care of children seriously.”

