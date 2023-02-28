KZN farming couple held up and robbed days before AfriForum releases farm murder report for 2022

AfriForum believes farm murders and attacks remain a serious problem, and communities must protect and organise themselves. | SAPS

Durban — Occupants of a farm in KwaZulu-Natal were held up and left traumatised days before AfriForum is expected to release its latest farm murder report.

On Tuesday AfriForum will release the farm murder report for the past year.

The report, which is compiled by the AfriForum Research Institute, will be discussed.

AfriForum’s community safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said: “Farm murders and attacks remain a serious problem, and communities must protect and organise themselves. Reports like this help security structures to identify criminal trends and act proactively.”

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Vryheid police were investigating a case of robbery following an incident that occurred over the weekend on February 25.

“It is alleged that the complainant was at his house when unknown men entered his house carrying firearms. They demanded cash and ransacked the house, taking appliances and a motor vehicle,” Ngcobo said.

According to information from Oorgrens veiligheid, a farm attack took place on Saturday at approximately 3am, on the farm Zaailagte in Vryheid.

The information read that Johan Els and his partner were overpowered in their home by four attackers. They were tied up and the home was ransacked.

The attackers fled with a number of household items and the farmer’s bakkie.

It also read that the bakkie was abandoned and recovered later in the morning.

“After the alarm was raised local farmers and other role-players responded to assist. The couple were not seriously injured, but they were traumatised by the invasion,” the information read.

