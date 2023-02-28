Eight ways for people to keep their guard up

Durban — As crime continues unabated in South Africa, Marshall Security provided some important tips to aid the public, especially women, combat crime and protect themselves.

Managing director Tyron Powell said that when people think of self-defence, they think guns.

He said that according to some SA stats (circa 2015 admittedly, but still quite relevant), loss and theft of firearms account for more illegal guns in the country than any other means of attainment.

Powell revealed that it was four times more likely for victims’ guns being used against them instead of being used in self-defence.

“It’s pretty sobering and probably makes a strong case for leaving said weapons to the professionals, like your private security company and SAPS,” said Powell.

He said it was important for people to remember the three D’s - De-Escalate, Distance, Defense.

De-Escalate. “If you can, give them what they want. Do it now. No amount of money, or data from your watch (sorry latest run, goodbye), or pictures on your phone (you should have that backed up anyway), is worth it. So, hand it over and hot foot it out of there,” said Powell.

When it comes to ‘distance,’ Powell said it literally meant that people must maintain as much space as possible between themselves and their would-be attacker. If possible, people should try ensure there are objects between them.

“This is also where things like spatial awareness and being cognisant of your surroundings are vital. We know it sucks, but really, you can’t let your guard down, ever. Luckily enough, as South Africans (and we know certainly as women) self-preservation through these means is practically a built-in feature, while staying alert and constantly re-evaluating what is going on around us as we go, comes standard. However, don’t forget, having an escape route plotted out doesn’t hurt either,” said Powell.

Defence. Here, Powell said people must consider things like dis-engagement moves, which covers stance, and certain techniques to break free from grabs and holds. To do this best, Marshall Security encouraged people to take a course, and then practise the moves over and over again, but what they really want people to do is run.

Powell also encouraged people to trust their gut.

“We don’t want you to be running about accusing everyone of being dodgy, but chances are, if someone or something is creeping you out, that’s because you know on a deep intrinsic level that they should not be there, in your space. Trust that. The worst thing that can happen if you do, is someone gets offended. The worst thing that can happen if you don’t, well, it does not even bear thinking about

”There are a lot of things you should not have to think about doing, but you need to do them all anyway. Generally, our programming covers it under the pretext of ‘Common Sense’ and that’s all the more reason to engage in these things. Lock your car doors, stay alert at traffic lights, park in well-lit areas, carry your keys like a weapon, don’t wear headphones while out for your walk if you’re alone, don’t carry cell phones in pockets or obvious places. The list goes on,” said Powell.

Be confident. An opportunistic criminal is going to go for an easy target. So, head up, pace up, let’s go. Walk as if you know where you’re going even if you should have turned left at Albuquerque. Get your nose out of your phone and stay focused and move with confidence.

Weapons training. it is important for people to know how to use weapons such as tasers and pepper spray.

“They like to say it’s easy, just point and shoot etc., but nothing can prepare you for a high-risk, adrenaline-fuelled situation, and without practice and training you will be fumbling for your weapon of choice and struggling to make it work. You may even be relieved of it and have it used against you, which is just adding injury to insult, honestly. So, if you are considering a weapon, weigh up the pros and cons of which you think will serve you best, keep it in a reachable but safe place and practice how to use it,” said Powell.

