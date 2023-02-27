KZN ANCYL makes another attempt to convene its 10th elective provincial conference

The Provincial Congress Preparatory Committee expressed its deepest discontent on the delay of the provincial congress and vowed to get rid of all threats, if any, that would impede the conference.

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League is expected to hold its 10th provincial congress between 17 and 19 March 2023.

The KZN ANCYL task team spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo said, that the Provincial Congress Preparatory Committee (PCPC) structure took a resolution that will chart the way toward holding the provincial conference. He vowed that this time the congress would go ahead without any hindrance.

“The committee expressed its deepest discontent on the delay of the provincial congress and vowed to get rid of all threats, if any, that would impede the conference,” Nomvalo stressed.

He said after the failure of their November elective congress, this time it was decided to work as a collective, and eliminate all identified stumbling blocks .

The youth league conference has had to be moved several times; it was initially scheduled to meet in September 2022 and then after experiencing snags in December 2022.

After experiencing further impediments with delegate registrations and the use of ANC tags, the congress failed, resulting in the youth leadership accusing each other of having caused the congress to collapse.

Nomvalo said they had ironed out all problems in order to have a smooth congress this time around.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that the youth league has a legitimate structure . That is why we will do everything in our power to make this one a success,” he added.

The committee made a bold assertion that the delay of the provincial conference was tantamount to sabotaging the youth league’s task of mobilising young people behind the vision of the ANC and fighting for their interests.

“This posed an injustice to the unemployed graduate, young people who have passed their matric and wish to access higher institutions of learning, those who are from youth-headed households, those who could not pass their matric, yet they wish to pursue their studies, those who suffer from severe exploitations in the labour market, and self employed young people whose business turnover is on the receiving end of the catastrophic energy crisis facing society,” Nomvalo said.

The committee said energy and activism needed to be infused into the ANC’s programme of action before the national and provincial government elections.

Nomvalo said the committee was presently looking for suitable venues.

