KZN ANC chairperson Duma calls for unity in the ANC

KZN ANC delegates gathered at the Coastlands Hotel, South Beach, in Durban to attend the ANC’s two day lekgotla to discuss pertinent matters affecting the organisation. Pictures: Tumi Pakkies

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal must unite, speak with one voice, and focus on reconstructing broken organisational structures in the run-up to the national elections in 2024.

Provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma made this clarion call at the opening of the party’s lekgotla in Durban on Sunday.

Duma said the December ANC elective conference was behind them. He said unity was pivotal in the party’s outlook towards the elections.

The ANC machinery must resemble a well-oiled machine and focus on winning the elections next year, Duma said.

As long as the economy of the country was still in the hands of the minority, South Africa would never be liberated.

Duma said the ANC declared 2023 as the year for decisive action.

“We will have to win KZN for the ANC – with a resounding majority to advance the interests, renewal of our movement, and deliver on service that is in question. The real beneficiaries of economic freedom are still living in abject poverty.

“This ANC has made some inroads in building houses, constructing roads, bridges, schools and some other infrastructure – but the majority of people we lead are still scouring at the bottom of the barrels as pariahs,” he said.

“The people we are working to serve must always be at the centre of all our strategic planning,” he added.

Duma urged the delegates and leadership to do introspection on whether they were only content with working in air-conditioned offices while the people they were serving were suffering.

“Can we truly say our people have attained any liberation, or political freedom because they are able to vote, yet their economic status is that of beggars.”

KZN ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma addressing ANC leaders and supporters during the ANC PEC Lekgotla held at Coastlands Hotel in South Beach, Durban.Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

Duma condemned corruption, saying if an individual was corrupt, those in leadership should condemn such action, and call them to order. The system and those in power should correct the corrupt ones to root out corruption totally.

Duma decried the escalating violent crime that had engulfed the province, saying the lekgotla should find a solution.

“Crime has taken over people’s lives. Our province has become the killing field in a very barbaric manner.”

Duma said communities in Clermont, KwaXimba, Mariannhill and other places were engulfed by criminality had sleepless nights because of fear of being murdered in their own homes.

Duma also decried the state Eskom was in.

“Eskom blackouts are another challenge that this lekgotla must discuss, and come up with solutions.”

There were also presentations from national deployees – Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and Police Minister Bheki Cele. Mchunu spoke about the water crisis in the province and gave an update on the construction and renovation of dams. Cele gave interventions on the rampant crime which included deploying more police officers.

