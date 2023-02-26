Suspected Phoenix solar panel thief apprehended and released after witness refuses to give statement

An alleged solar panel suspect was apprehended and released in Woodview after a witness refused to give a statement. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Service

Durban — A suspected alleged solar panel thief had to be released after he was apprehended in Phoenix on Friday morning.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said an alleged solar panel suspect was apprehended and released in Woodview.

Naidoo said KZN VIP responded to an activation in the Woodview area.

He said upon the arrival of KZN VIP, residents gave a description of the suspect and members went in search of him.

“The suspect matching the description was apprehended shortly as he came out from the bush near Woodview graveyard,” Naidoo said.

“(The) suspect was positively identified but the person who identified the alleged suspect then refused to give a statement and the suspect was released unharmed. He was also in possession of R1 250 from collecting cans and giving (them) to the scrapyard.”

Naidoo added that the suspect had attempted to take a solar panel, but was unsuccessful.

Reacting to the person who identified the suspected thief refusing to give a statement, this is what people said on Facebook:

Lyndon Baines said: “People are wasting your time and making these crooks get brave. I call on security companies to blacklist any house that refuses to press charges.”

Glen Naidoo said: “Sick and tired of Phoenix residents who are complacent.”

Neshen Dookhi said: “Waste of resources, this is the reason they will come back to steal.”

Tony Govender said “if a person refuses to give a statement, like he is going to get locked up, he or she wasted your valuable time. Anyway, well done officers for trying your best to keep us safe, God bless and keep you safe”.

On Friday morning, Naidoo said a warning was given and solar panels were being stolen from the roofs of homes in Phoenix.

“After everything else possible is stolen, your outdoor lights, taps, copper pipes, plants and chairs,” Naidoo said.

“As the criminal and drug-fuelled element continues to grow in Phoenix, we hope that urgent intervention from law-enforcement will be given soon as scrap yards and other people are believed to be buying these items.”

Earlier in the week, Fidelity ADT marketing and communications head Charnel Hattingh warned eThekwini residents that solar panels were being targeted, with the northern areas such as Phoenix and Verulam being the hardest hit.

Hattingh said as criminals continued to shift and change their patterns and behaviour, it was essential that homeowners keep up with trends and better ways to secure their homes.

Hattingh said in line with the energy crisis, more homeowners were investing in energy-savvy products which have become appealing to criminals. A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels.

“Over the past few weeks, we have received reports of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day while homeowners are at work.

“The Phoenix and Verulam areas have been particularly hard hit with reports of at least one solar panel being stolen every week,” Hattingh said.

To stay a step ahead of opportunistic criminals, she said, it was important to make one’s home less of a target by making it as hard as possible for criminals to carry out their plans.

“Remain vigilant and do not leave anything to chance. If you see anything suspicious in or around your neighbourhood, report it immediately to your private security company and local SAPS,” Hattingh added.

