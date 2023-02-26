Local security company recovers four hijacked vehicles, two VW Polos and two bakkies

Two bakkies and two Volkswagen Polos that had been hijacked were recovered by Marshall Security in Durban. Picture: Supplied

Durban — The SAPS’s latest crime report for the period October to December 2022 recorded 5 515 vehicle hijackings.

Bakkies proved to be a key target for criminals, as 1 697 were hijacked in that period – almost 31% of the total hijackings.

Marshall Security’s managing director, Tyron Powell, said they had recently assisted various tracking companies in the recovery of two Volkswagen Polos, an Isuzu bakkie, and a Toyota Hilux.

Powell said that on Wednesday at approximately 6pm members of the security company’s special operations team were activated by Tracker SA to assist with locating an Isuzu bakkie that had been hijacked from Avocado Grove in the Avoca Hills area.

After a lengthy track, the vehicle was eventually found abandoned on a dirt road in the Ntuzuma area, where it was recovered by the Marshall Security special operations team and the Tracker SA ground team, with the assistance of the Greenwood Park SAPS.

“It was established that three suspects, all armed with firearms, arrived on foot and hijacked the vehicle before fleeing in an unknown direction,” Powell said.

One of the four cars that were hijacked and then recovered by Marshall Security. The vehicle, an Isuzu bakkie, was found abandoned on a dirt road in the Ntuzuma area. Picture: Supplied.

On Thursday at approximately 7.50pm, Marshall Security assisted Tracker SA with locating a Toyota Hilux that had been hijacked in the Cornubia area, north of Durban, by two suspects, one of whom was armed.

Powell said that after 10 minutes the Tracker SA ground team, assisted by the SAPS KwaMashu trio crimes unit, had activated their trackers and discovered the location of the Hilux. Powell said the vehicle had been abandoned in KwaMashu’s A section.

Powell said that the vehicle had been transported to the KwaMashu SAPS.

One of the four cars that were hijacked and then recovered by Marshall Security. The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, was recovered and found abandoned in KwaMashu’s A section. Picture: Supplied.

On Friday afternoon at approximately 1.50pm, Powell said members of the special operations team had been activated by Netstar to assist with locating a white Volkswagen Polo that had been stolen from Willowfield Crescent in the Umgeni Business Park area.

“The stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Nsepe Road in the Ntuzuma area by our team, the Netstar ground team, and the SAPS KwaMashu trio crimes unit.”

One of the four cars that were hijacked and then recovered by Marshall Security. The vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, was found abandoned in Nsepe Road in the Ntuzuma area. Picture: Supplied

Powell said less than three hours after recovering the Volkswagen Polo, the special operations team was called to assist the Bidtrack ground team with locating yet another stolen Volkswagen Polo in the Pinetown area.

After a lengthy investigation, the vehicle was found abandoned on a property in KwaMashu’s C section with false number plates.

One of the four cars that were hijacked and then recovered by Marshall Security. The vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, was found abandoned on a property in KwaMashu’s C section. Picture: Supplied.

