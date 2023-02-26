A local farmer had to be airlifted to a Pietermaritzburg hospital after he fell off his off-road motorbike in Cobham in Himeville, Drakensberg. Picture: Underberg Emergency Medical Services

Durban — A farmer in the Drakensberg had to be airlifted to a hospital after he fell off his off-road motorbike on Friday afternoon.

Netcare 911 confirmed that the Netcare 7, a specialised helicopter ambulance staffed with a team of emergency care practitioners, was activated by Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) to attend to a motorbike crash in the Drakensberg.

UEMS spokesperson Kate Bodmann said that at 12.30pm UEMS received a call about a farmer who had fallen off his off-road motorbike in Cobham in Himeville.

“On arrival, paramedics found a male in his 60s who had sustained serious injuries to his neck and upper extremities,” Bodmann said.

She said that due to the location of the incident, limited vehicle access and the seriousness of the patient's injuries, a call was made to Netcare 911 Flight Desk for air evacuation.

“While waiting for Netcare 7, UEMS paramedics stabilised the patient,” Bodmann said.

A local farmer had to be airlifted to a Pietermaritzburg hospital after he fell off his off-road motorbike in Cobham in Himeville, Drakensberg. Picture: Netcare 911

She said the patient was handed over to the Netcare 911 Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) crew who flew the patient to a Pietermaritzburg Hospital for the further specialised care he required.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient and his family,” Bodmann said.

She thanked Netcare 911 once again for their professional and reliable support.

Nuh Portia Mtolo Mkhize said: “Get well soon my boss.”

Heather-Louise Dell Parsons said the family were in their prayers and thanked the team of paramedics.

Irene Liversage said she hoped all went well with the farmer. She was praying for his recovery. She also said well done to all the paramedics involved.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995

Daily News