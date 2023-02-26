Double heartbreak as Paul Herbst’s son dies in a crash days after his death

Durban — In the early hours of the morning Linda Herbst penned a brief tribute to her son, Sevaughn Herbst, who died in a motorbike crash days after his father Paul Herbst.

Linda shared the tribute on her Facebook page at 3.27am.

Linda said: “My beloved son Sevaughn passed away this morning in a tragic motorbike accident. We have gone from a family of 4 to 2 in a matter of 4 days. I am numb, in disbelief. We have not even buried Paul yet.

“Go easy my baby, you have so much love waiting for you as you cross over. I adore you endlessly, Mommy.”

Sevaughn Herbst. Picture: Facebook

Medi Response, where Paul worked, said it was with a heavy heart that they shared the news of Sevaughn’s death in an accident on Friday night.

“The Medi Response team is both shocked and saddened by this tragic event. Sevaughn was not only a former colleague, but also a close friend to many of us,” Medi Response said.

Sevaughn Herbst, centre. Picture: Facebook

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Linda Herbst and her family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy, and we understand that the pain must be unimaginable. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Medi Response asked for respect and privacy for the Herbst family as they mourn the loss of their beloved father and son.

“Sevaughn’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His passing is a reminder to us all of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with those we love,” Medi Response said.

“Rest in peace, Sevaughn, you will be deeply missed.”

Moment of silence held for Paul Herbst on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 21, Medi Response informed of the death of Paul, director of Medi Response KZN.

The Medi Response team expressed its heartfelt condolences to the entire team at Medi Response and expressed their sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

“Paul was a well-respected and dedicated leader in the field of emergency medical services. His passion for helping others was evident in the work that he did every day, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to providing care to those in need,” Medi Response said.

“The loss of Paul is a tremendous blow to the community, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. As we mourn his passing, it is important to remember the incredible contributions that he made and the countless lives that he touched along the way.”

A moment of silence was held by Medi Response in Ballito on Tuesday evening to remember beloved friend and colleague, Paul.

Paul will be buried on Tuesday, February 28, at 11am, at Grace Family Church in Ballito.

Funeral details for Paul Herbst. Picture: Facebook

