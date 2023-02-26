City of uMhlathuze and Port of Richards Bay collaborate to end N2 congestion

Heavy load trucks have caused an outcry about traffic congestions on the N2 to and from the Port of Richards Bay. Picture Henk Kruger

Durban — Discussions are under way between government role players to find solutions aimed at putting an end to the truck congestion challenges on the N2 to and from Richards Bay.

The City of uMhlathuze, Transnet, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport (RTI) are aiming to find collaborative ways of working together to determine amicable ways of de-congesting the municipal roads as well as the N2 freeway.

The primary cause of the sudden influx in recent days was due to national events which took place on Tuesday last week in the Richards Bay Central Business District, during which trucks were halted from entering the city.

Since Tuesday, traffic flow movement has now improved drastically due to competent contingency plans put in place by the Port, RTI and the City’s traffic department.

City of uMhlathuze spokesperson Bongani Gina said the City had emphasised its willingness to continue to work closely with Transnet and other stakeholders in resolving truck congestion.

Gina said the City plans to construct a truck stop to assist in alleviating the influx of trucks on the roads and the process is at an advanced stage.

Gina said a call has been made for the involvement of other industries to also come on board and become part of the solution.

“This City has overwhelmingly welcomed Transnet’s immediate plans to remedy the situation and have pledged their full support. The parties decided on putting immediate contingencies in place in order to keep the congestion challenges experienced on the N2 to a minimum,” Gina said.

Some contingency plans in place include:

• 300 trucks will be pulled inside the port vicinity with immediate effect. These will include trucks temporarily stationed at Empangeni Old Airport and those currently on the N2;

• Colour coding truck-calling process – that will be implemented and managed collaboratively with customers;

• Trucks will have to be dispatched with a sticker on a window screen to identify which area/vessel they are destined to;

• Additional staging areas have been made operational inside the terminals – pulling of trucks from public roads into the staging areas as well as off-loading areas will be managed using a colour coding system;

• The Naval Island will also be made available as an additional staging area until the situation subsides;

• The port has also beefed up offloading capacity by deploying additional resources to avoid any further congestion;

• Staging-area personnel will be in communication with truck supervisors by a two-way radio for guidance to their accurate destinations;

• Negotiating with customers to deploy marshals who will assist in directing the traffic;

• Should a truck arrive in Richards Bay without a permit, they must be reported to the road traffic department and a fine will be issued;

“The City of uMhlathuze urged the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, but must allow law enforcement agencies space to perform their duties diligently,” Gina said.

