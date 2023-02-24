PICS & VIDEO: Emergency services rescue dog, Xena, stuck on cliff face

A dog, Xena, was found stuck about 50m down a cliff face along the Palmiet River. The bid to rescue the terrified animal lasted about four to five hours, with various role-players taking part in it, from the people at the top of the cliff to those at the bottom. Picture: Start Rescue

Durban — A team effort, including the work of a high-angle unit, resulted in the successful rescue of a dog that was stuck on a cliff over the weekend.

Mobi Claw 911 ops director Wynand Laatz said they had received a phone call from a resident in the Westville area informing them that a dog had been found stuck on a cliff edge along the Palmiet River.

He said Mobi Claw had been asked whether they could assist with rescuing the dog.

“The rescue lasted about four to five hours, with various role-players taking part in the rescue efforts, from the guys at the top of the cliff to those at the bottom. It started during the day and went into the evening. Weather conditions were bad – it was wet, it was raining – but at the end of the day the dog was rescued. The dog was in good condition and the owners were there as well,” Laatz said.

Start Rescue spokesperson Warren Brauns said the emergency service received a call from Mobi Claw 911 for assistance with the rescue of a resident’s dog named Xena, which was stuck approximately 50m down a cliff face along the Palmiet River in Westville on Saturday afternoon.

He said that, owing to the precarious location of the dog, the Start high-angle team was activated for the rescue.

Brauns said that, on arrival, access was obtained via a Westville property running along the cliff side, where an assessment was conducted. It was then decided that two members of the high-angle team should be lowered using rope-access equipment anchored to two 4x4 vehicles belonging to the Start 4x4 team.

“The members safely made their way into position to reach the terrified Xena. Once Xena had been secured by a harness to one of the technicians, it was decided that, due to the heavy rains and the fact that the river was in flood, the two technicians along with Xena should be lifted back to the top, where the pet was safely reunited with its extremely grateful owners,” Brauns said.

He thanked the whole team and members from Mobi Claw 911 for their assistance in ensuring the safe return of Xena.

Mobi Claw 911 added: “Great teamwork saves this cute doggie from a cliff.

“Well done to all involved, including Start Rescue, community volunteers, and our members. It’s awesome to see the teamwork that led to this rescue.”

