KwaZulu-Natal archers return with six medals from competition in which SA won 27 in total

Durban — Eight KwaZulu-Natal archers returned with six medals from the International Field Archery Association (IFAA) World Indoor Archery Championships 2023 held in England.

South Africa won a total of 27 medals – 11 gold, 13 silver and three bronze. KwaZulu-Natal archers won three bronze medals, two silver and one gold. KZN archer Danya Thompson, 14, returned with a bronze medal.

Thompson said she was impressed by how people pushed themselves past obstacles. She said the other archers and coaches would talk to you and tell you that all that matters is the next shot, or you cannot fix your last arrow but you can fix the next one.

Thompson said the province’s achievement meant a lot.

Team South Africa receive a bronze and gold medal during the (IFAA) World Indoor Archery Championships. KZN’s Danya Thompson (right) received a bronze medal. PICTURE : SUPPLIED

Sumaya Donka, 11, attained KZN’s only gold medal. She said she had a good experience and learnt how other people shoot with different bow styles. She said the people were sweet and helpful.

“I did have a target and I did meet this target. I shot well but I could have done much better and this was not my best,” said Donka.

KZN’s Sumaya Donka attained gold during the (IFAA) World Indoor Archery Championships. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Archery coach Zaid Ebrahim Kajee said that he enjoyed the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and experience different cultures.

“We have made new friends for life. The tournament was run really well and embodies the world-class standards and values aligned to the archers’ code.”

KZN Archery Association secretary Jeanne Thompson said that the association was proud of all the KZN archers for putting in the blood, sweat and tears leading up to this event.

Thompson said: “There have been many practice sessions as well as remote competitions during Covid-19 times to ensure scores were being recorded. They spent many Friday evenings at the club training together. The archers had to travel up to Pretoria for a training camp as the Flint round was fairly new to many of them. We wish to live by the IFAA motto, a World Family of Archers.”

