Boyfriend, 25, begged on his knees for sex before killing his girlfriend, 39, who said no

Durban – The sister of Precious Pinky Yeni, 36, who was killed by her boyfriend and father of her child for refusing to have sex with her recalling her sister’s last moments said she walked in to find Zwakele Sphephelo Mgobhozi, 25, on his knees begging Yeni for sex.

Promise Zinhle said while in her room she heard her sister shouting, “no, I don’t want to, please leave me alone”, and when she went to the couple’s room she found her sister curled in the corner of the bed.

“It was about 9am, I had just walked my mother to the bus stop on her way to church.

“When I returned I found my sister was asleep and Mgobhozi chased me away from their room.

“A little while from my room, I heard my sister shouting and when I went to their room he was on his knees begging her.

“She said she did not want to sleep with him because he had forced himself on her even the night before, four times.

“He became angry and started packing his clothes. I don’t know how or when he had seen the iron garden rake that he fetched outside, but he came in with it and hit her on the head.”

Zinhle said when Mgobhozi was striking her sister a second time on the head she grabbed the rake and that was when she got an opportunity to escape running outside.

“I saw him draw out a knife and he followed my sister, I followed him and when I was outside I found him stabbing her and she fell to the ground, then he lifted her head and slit her throat.”

She explained that the couple had one child together, while Yeni had six other children that were not Mgobhozi’s.

Zinhle said the couple were together for four years and prior to them coming to live at the family home in Amaoti they were renting elsewhere.

“At the time they were renting, Mgobhozi lost his job and that was when Pinky approached our mom asking if she could move back home with him.

“She thought that since they would now be surviving off the children’s grant money, instead of using that money to pay rent she could use it to buy groceries at home. My mom agreed.”

Zinhle said in the three months that the couple lived with them she saw that Mgobhozi was abusive.

“I later learnt that he was hitting my sister even while she was pregnant.

“When they moved home, he also used to hit their child. He had a sjambok that he used to hit the child when he disciplined him.

“The child was afraid of him, when he shouted at the child it would run away in fear. He didn’t have a bond with his child.”

Mgobhozi was convicted and sentenced for the murder on Wednesday in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court.

